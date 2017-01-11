The St. Johns County government is not renewing the lease for the St. Augustine Beach Pier farmer’s market.

You can get almost anything at the farmer’s market at the St. Augustine Beach Pier. But the St. Johns County government says it is not renewing the lease for this farmer’s market.

Adrian Degiosafatto makes and sells jewelry. She’s been at the market for 10 years. She just heard that the St. Johns County Administrator did not suggest the renewal of the lease that lets the farmers market set up shop in the parking lot of the St. Augustine Beach pier. The lease runs out in July.

“I'm kind of upset about it,” Adrian Degiosafatto said. “Really, I'm devastated.”

This is her source of income. “We all work so hard at what we do,” Adrian Degiosafatto said. “I work at home full time doing all the things I make just to come out here on Wednesdays and sell it.”

In a letter in December, the county administrator said he won't recommend renewing the lease because the county is going to make this a paid parking lot and the county would lose money by giving up parking spaces to a farmer’s market.

The county is offering the farmers market to move to other locations, but vendors don't know if it will be as successful elsewhere.

“We get a lot of traffic through here especially with the beachgoers who stop on their walk to the beach or they leave the beach and stop to shop,” Sandra Heck, a vendor, said.

As for Degiosafatto, besides the economic blow, she says losing the farmers market by the pier would be like losing a piece of St. Augustine Beach.

The leader of the St. Augustine Beach Civic Association is encouraging people to attend the next St. Johns County Commission meeting on January 17 to voice their concerns about the future of the farmers market.

WTLV/WJXX