St. Aug suspect allegedly robbed a man, asked for a cigarette, then walked away

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. -- A man is being charged with robbery with a firearm after he allegedly flashed it at a victim, before making him withdraw money from an ATM, taking the money, asking for a cigarette, then walking away.

Christopher Washington, 33, asked the victim to put money in his street performer's basket. The victim told Washington he didn't have any cash; then Washington started to follow him.

The victim told police that Washington flashed a semi-automatic pistol at him and told him to go to an ATM. When they were at the ATM, Washington told him to withdraw $100. He took the money, asked the victim for a cigarette and walked away.

The victim was able to pick Washington out of a photo line up.

