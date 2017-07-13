Sri Lanka elephant rescued from drowning

Strong currents carried an elephant offshore near Sri Lanka, and the local navy sprang into action to save it.

Sri Lankan navy rescue personnel were able to reach the elephant as it struggled in a strong current off the coast of Sri Lanka Tuesday.

The elephant was initially noticed by a fast attack craft on routine patrol in the area.

The fast attack craft and a team of navy divers, along with several other support ships nearby, were able to carefully direct the elephant toward the coast from deep water using ropes.

Once safely shore in Pulmodai, the animal was handed over to local wildlife officials for observation and care.

