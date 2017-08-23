Spike Lee: Jaguars owner Shad Khan, other NFL owners keeping QB Colin Kaepernick off the field

photo via the Florida Times-Union

Outspoken filmmaker Spike Lee criticized Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan and several of Khan’s colleagues for having not signed free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick, implying Kaepernick remains without a job because of his protests during the national anthem prior to games last season.

Lee told CNN’s Anderson Cooper that Khan and his fellow owners are “in cahoots,” pointing to donations made to President Donald Trump’s inauguration. Khan was among four NFL owners who gave $1 million each to Trump’s inauguration, along with Woody Johnson of the New York Jets, Daniel Snyder of the Washington Redskins and Robert McNair of the Houston Texans.

Khan told the Times-Union in February that he and his wife are “registered hard-core Republicans,” and he “very much loved,” Trump’s economic ideas, but that the president’s proposed ban on travel from seven mostly Muslim nations was a “step backward.”

He suggested Trump would moderate some of the stances he took on the campaign trail.

Florida Times-Union