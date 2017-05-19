Southeast US Boat Show opens noon Friday at Metropolitan Park

The most expensive and largest boat at this year's show is a 2015 Boston Whaler valued at close to $500,000. (Photo: Jacob Long, First Coast News)

Even with its new date and time, the 21st annual Southeast US Boat Show doesn’t seem to have skipped a beat. A small change to the start time on one day is the only discernable difference in this year’s show when compared to previous shows.

The three-day event, originally scheduled for April 21-23, now will be held Friday through Sunday at Metropolitan Park & Marina.

“The only change is that we will open at noon on Friday rather than at 10 a.m.,” said show organizer Jimmy Hill, owner of Current Productions. “The only other difference is that we’re expecting an even better turnout this year since the economy has improved so much. The show’s date change hasn’t seemed to affect things at all.”

Hill still expects about 180 vendors this year, about the same as last year’s successful show.

He said there should be approximately 20 boat dealers and manufacturers represented, with inventory in the water and on land.

“The feedback from the vendors in last year’s show was terrific,” he said. “Sales were up in nearly every category, and we expect them to be even better this year. We’ve come through a rough period and people are ready to have fun again, and there’s no better place to do that than on the water in Jacksonville.”

Not only will there be boats and marine-oriented products on display, but there will be demonstrations and seminars for adults and children.

And, on Saturday and Sunday, the popular Oyster Jam returns with a full schedule of entertainment — all day, both days.

The lineup includes an oyster cook-off and a shucking contest, a stand-up paddleboard race, cornhole tournament, bikini contest and more.

There will be live music all day and plenty of food trucks to entertain — and feed — attendees of all ages. Those with more adult tastes in beverages will appreciate the Tiki Bar and Happy Hour specials. Tickets are $12 for adults, and children under 16 are admitted free of charge. Hill said that tickets purchased for the original show dates will be honored and refunds will be given for those who cannot attend the May event.

Hours for the show are noon to 8 p.m. on Friday; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday; and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

For more information, go to southeastusboatshow.com and theoysterjam.com.

To read the Florida Times-Union article, click here.

© 2017 WTLV-TV