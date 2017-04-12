South Florida kids wrangle 13-foot python

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. - Police in Broward County said some brave neighborhood children wrangled a 13-foot python this past weekend.

Pembroke Pines police said the snake was corralled on April 9.

Officers said the python may have been trying to escape a nearby brush fire because it had burn marks on its skin.

The snake was transported to Everglades Holiday Park.

The Facebook post said, "While these boys appear to be talented amateur snake wranglers, we would like to caution anyone against approaching a python or other wild animal."

If you see an animal that presents a danger to you or the community, please do not hesitate to call 911.

