Sources: President Obama to attend wedding in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Sources tell us President Obama will be in Jacksonville attending a wedding on Saturday.

The Jacksonville Aviation Authority told First Coast News that they are aware of the president visiting.

Obama last visited the First Coast back in November when he stopped at the University of North Florida in Jacksonville. It was the same day that now President-elect, Donald Trump, stopped at the Jacksonville Equestrian Center.

Obama's last day in office is Jan. 20 when Trump will be inaugurated.