Son accused of killing his father in Brunswick

Mug shot of Charles Workman Jr. provided by the Glynn County Police Department.

BRUNSWICK, Ga. -- Glynn County Police say they believe the suspect who murdered a 65-year-old man off of Stafford Avenue in Brunswick on Saturday morning is none other than the victim’s son.



Police report they responded around 6 a.m. to a neighborhood near the Glynn Place Mall in reference to four men loitering in a yard.



Upon further investigation, a release states 65-year-old Charles Lee Workman Sr. was found inside a home with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

First responders report Workman Sr. was transported to the Southeast Georgia Regional Medical Center where he died from his injuries.



Charles Workman Jr., 23, was arrested at the scene and charged with murder.



Police say Workman Jr. told the responding officers that he shot his father.

Police have not released a motive for the shooting.

© 2017 WTLV-TV