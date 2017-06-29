WTLV
Someone said "The Office" is leaving Netflix and people are upset

Destiny Johnson, WTLV 4:12 PM. EDT June 29, 2017

Say it's not so!

There is a rumor going around that Netflix is removing "The Office" (U.S. edition) and people are in an uproar. In the words of "The Office's" Kelly Kapoor, "Number one, how dare you?"

 

 

 

 

 

But don't worry, we checked Netflix's Twitter account and they verified that The Office is here to stay.

 

Well, beets, bears and Battle Star Galactica, we are relieved! In case you were wonder what is coming off of Netflix, you can click here.

