Say it's not so!

There is a rumor going around that Netflix is removing "The Office" (U.S. edition) and people are in an uproar. In the words of "The Office's" Kelly Kapoor, "Number one, how dare you?"

Wait is The Office seriously being taken off Netflix cause that's justifiable for a country-wide protest — Rob Arciero (@robarcieroCBS) June 29, 2017

If The Office is truly being taken off of @netflix I'm canceling my account. — Janie (@gttnhiggywithit) June 29, 2017

THEY ARE TAKING THE OFFICE OFF OF NETFLIX....EXCUSE ME pic.twitter.com/p5oc5YALaC — ch-amelia-n (@Meliebugs) June 29, 2017

Interviewer: What's the worse of your worries right now? Me: THE OFFICE IS LEAVING NETFLIX — Brianna bourdon (@bribri0227) June 29, 2017

But don't worry, we checked Netflix's Twitter account and they verified that The Office is here to stay.

RTing this because it's still true https://t.co/xWjUNA2rKS — Netflix US (@netflix) June 28, 2017

Well, beets, bears and Battle Star Galactica, we are relieved! In case you were wonder what is coming off of Netflix, you can click here.

