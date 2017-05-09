Some guys in Lakewood saved a goose from the hail with an umbrella

LAKEWOOD - Hail that broke windows, and roofs, and windshields on Monday was not enough to stop mystery do-gooders in Lakewood from saving a goose and her unhatched children.

Ryan Anthony Davis filmed it all from inside a building in the Belmar area of Lakewood.

The video shows one person fighting the elements to guard the goose.

And shortly after, another person runs, yes runs, over to help -- not wasting a moment of time.

Next went to the next on Tuesday, just to make sure everyone made it through. Mom and the eggs were still there, doing just fine. We counted four eggs!

FULL STORM VIDEO:

