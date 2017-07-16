Soft serve fans disgruntled as McDonald's app acts up on National Ice Cream Day

PHOTO: McDonald's

It seems like some people have soured on National Ice Cream Day after encountering issues with the McDonald's app.

The fast-food chain announced that anyone with its mobile app would get a free vanilla cone on Sunday, also known as National Ice Cream Day. And one lucky person who redeems the offer in the app between 2 and 5 p.m. local time will get a chance to win free McDonald’s soft serve for life, according to a news release from the company.

But ice cream hopefuls were left disappointed when they found the app inaccessible.

Can't get my free ice cream because the @McDonalds app isn't working. I'm not loving it. — Jay Lessard (@JayThePatsFan) July 16, 2017

Some people said the app was taking after their soft serve machines, which some complained often break down.

Expected the ice cream machine to be down but instead it's your app 🙃 get it together 😒 — Lauren Siren (@LaurenESiren) July 16, 2017

McDonald's sought to appease its disgruntled customers, replying to individual Twitter followers and asking them to sit tight, and in some cases, offering compensation — well, sort of.

Stay tuned, should be fixed soon! — McDonald's (@McDonalds) July 16, 2017

We're sorry about that! Be sure to ask for a free cookie while we work on a fix as fast as we can! — McDonald's (@McDonalds) July 16, 2017

© 2017 USATODAY.COM