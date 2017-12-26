WTLV
So about that one screenshot you may have seen all over Facebook …

Allison Sylte , KUSA 12:02 PM. EST December 26, 2017

KUSA - A graphic claiming that 2018 will have a pretty unique sequence of dates has taken over the internet since it was posted earlier this month, with more than 819,567 shares.  

It basically claims 1/1/2018, 2/2/2018, 3/3/2018, etc … will all be on Sundays. That would be pretty cool … but let’s think about that logically. 

Can't see the post you totally shouldn't share? Click here: http://bit.ly/2BQbVwc

To begin with, New Year’s Day is on a Monday. You probably already knew this since that's a week from now.  

As for the rest of the dates, well: 

2/2/2018: Friday 
3/3/2018: Saturday
4/4/2018: Wednesday 
5/5/2018: Saturday
6/6/2018: Wednesday
7/7/2018: Saturday
8/8/2018: Wednesday 
9/9/2018: Sunday (hey, at least this one’s right!) 
10/10/2018: Wednesday 
11/11/2018: Sunday (hey, at least this one’s right too!) 
12/12/2018: Wednesday 

(You can double check this here: http://bit.ly/2BzDfuz

Basically, don’t believe everything you read on the internet (you can believe this, though). It’s unclear if this was a troll post (and 800,000 people are all just sharing it too, for trolling purposes) or people really do just take everything on the internet at face value. 

