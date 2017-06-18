Small plane runs off runway at Palatka Municipal Airport

PALATKA, Fla. – First responders are at the scene of a small plane crash at the Palatka Municipal Airport.



An airport official tells First Coast News that a couple was inside a small plane when it ran off the runway during a landing attempt on Sunday afternoon.



The Putnam County Fire Department did respond to the incident and said that one of the occupants did have minor injuries but declined transport to a hospital.



According to the airport, operations are continuing as normal.



The identity of the pilot has not been released by the Florida Highway Patrol.



© 2017 WTLV-TV