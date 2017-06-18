WTLV
Close

Small plane runs off runway at Palatka Municipal Airport

Andrew Wulfeck, WTLV 4:02 PM. EDT June 18, 2017

PALATKA, Fla. – First responders are at the scene of a small plane crash at the Palatka Municipal Airport.

An airport official tells First Coast News that a couple was inside a small plane when it ran off the runway during a landing attempt on Sunday afternoon.

The Putnam County Fire Department did respond to the incident and said that one of the occupants did have minor injuries but declined transport to a hospital.

According to the airport, operations are continuing as normal.

The identity of the pilot has not been released by the Florida Highway Patrol.
 

© 2017 WTLV-TV

WTLV

FAA: Airlines must remove unsafe seats from some regional planes

WTLV

Microsoft alum Paul Allen unveils the world's largest airplane

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories