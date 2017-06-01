Small fire extinguished at EverBank Field

EverBank Field Fire

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Firefighters quickly extinguished a fire that appeared to be created by an electrical shortage at EverBank Field on Thursday.



Units from the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded to the Jaguars' stadium around 6:30 p.m.



A Jaguars spokesperson said an electrical outlet in area of the south end zone likely created the fire that damage a small portion of the padding that is meant to protect players from the outer wall around the field.



The fire was quickly contained by firefighters from fire station one.



There were no reported injuries.

© 2017 WTLV-TV