Slain priest Father Robert remembered one year later

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - A St. Johns community joined for mass to remember a murdered priest described as persistently selfless.

Father Rene Robert of San Sebastian Catholic Church in St. Augustine was killed in April 2016. Authorities arrested Steve Murray in connection with the murder, a man the priest was trying to help get back on his feet.

One year later, San Sebastian priest Father John Gillespie said the memorial mass is a chance to assess the wounds left by Robert's passing.

"We're gathering to check on each other, to make sure we're doing ok," Gillespie said. "We're doing well, we still laugh about the strange and funny things Rene did. Generally we tell people don't do what Rene did, but admire what he did and hold the values he lived by try to incarnate them in your own life."

Robert was known for his devoted work to those struggling with drug addiction, criminal history and poverty. Murray was found driving Robert's car after the priest went missing.

Gillespie said the mass is being held on the year anniversary of Robert's funeral and not the date of his April 11, 2016 death. Robert was still missing during a time Gillespie described as a frantic search.

"If there's a hole still in people's heart, let it turn into the wounds that Jesus had," Gillespie said at the memorial. "I don't think the wounds have ever gone away in his hands, feet and side but they aren't festering."

While the community says they are hoping to heal their own wounds while also hoping the justice system will spare a murderer's life.

Many close to Robert have petitioned and rallied for Georgia prosecutors to take the death penalty off the table for Murray.

"Why spend $4 million trying to put someone to death?" Gillespie said. "[Murray] can be confined, he can be kept from harming anybody. Maybe his life will come to have some meaning."

Robert wrote a Declaration of Life penned two decades before his death saying, in the event of his murderer, he would not want the culprit to face capital punishment.

Father James O'Neal, a friend of Robert, said he was unaware of the statement during Robert's lifetime, but it didn't surprise him.

"He had a wonderful spirit of humor, love of nature, and love of life," O'Neal said. "He was a man full of forgiveness, no doubt about it."

Murray pleaded not guilty to murder in September. A trial date has not been set and prosecutors have maintained that they will be seeking the death penalty.

