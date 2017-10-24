SJCFR went beyond the call of duty to bring respect to an American flag

A recent Facebook post by St. Johns County Fire Rescue shows the first responders going well beyond the line of duty to help a local resident with a damaged flag.

A resident called Fire Rescue about a damaged flag that needed to be lowered, however, the flag could not be lowered down the pole, so officials went up to get it. They used a ladder truck to lift a fireman up to the flag to get it down without damaging it further.

© 2017 WTLV-TV