SJC needs help identifying air conditioning thief

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. -- The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office is attempting to identify two men who entered a Walmart and stole and air conditioning unit.

The theft occurred on June 23 and according to authorities one of the men did not take part in the actual theft of the item but he did enter and exit the store at the same time as the suspect.

Deputies ask that if you can identify either person to please call Deputy Farma at 904-824-8304.





