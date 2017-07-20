SJC looking for wanted sex offender just released from prison

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. -- The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office is searching for a sex offender who failed to register.

Robert Ferrell, 35, is wanted for failing to register as a sex offender and other charges. He was released from prison nine days ago.

As part of his probation, Ferrell was court ordered to wear a GPS tracking device and he allegedly cut off the device at 6 p.m. on Tuesday and dumped it in a trash can in the 1900 block of U.S. 1 South.

Ferrell is a white man, 5'8" tall, 135 pounds, with a shaved head. He has tattoos all over his body, including his head and neck. He has a tattoo on his head that says "FLORIDA" with a face next to it.

St. Johns County is asking if you see this person or know where he is that you contact Detective Kevin Green at 904-209-3988 or email kgreen@sjso.org. You can also call Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous and possibly be eligible for a reward at 1-888-277-TIPS.

