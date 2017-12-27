Sisters share lessons learned following fake kidnapping phone scam

(Photo: Perreault, Nicholas)

KINGSLAND, Ga. -- Local law enforcement is warning the public about a phone scam going on across the nation. Two Georgia sisters fell victim it the day after Christmas.

Hayley Johnston is used to answering calls all day long working as a receptionist at Magnolia Realty in Kingsland. Tuesday, she answered a call that came up as Camden County Sheriff’s office. However, it was not the law enforcement agency.

“When I answered it I just said, 'Hello" and they said, "This is deputy--" I didn’t catch their name, "From Camden County Sheriff’s Office."”

The caller said Hayley Johnston had a warrant for her arrest for failing to show up for jury duty.

“I’ve never had anything more than a speeding ticket in my life, so of course, I just follow it, I have no idea," Johnston said, "When you tell me that you’re a deputy, I’m going to go ahead and believe you.”

Johnston was told to bring money to the Sheriff's Office to pay a fine, but first, she was instructed to tell the fake deputy what she was wearing so she could be identified when she arrived.

“I told my office manager, "I’ll be back in a minute I have to run an errand."”

A second victim

“They called me twice before and I laughed at them," said Hayley's sister, Sarah Wood.

Just after Johnston received the call about her fine and arrest warrant, Wood gets a call.

“He told me they wanted money, I said, "well you called the wrong person."”

The third call changed Wood's mind. The caller claimed someone had her sister and wouldn't give her back unless she paid them $4,000.

“The guy said, "Good, now follow my directions or else I’m going to mail back her Jaguars sweatshirt covered in blood.""

According to the police report filed by the sisters, the caller told Wood that if she did not provide the money, her sister's throat would be slit.

While Wood was on the phone, she could hear recorded audio of her sister saying, "Hello" and calling her name.

Wood called Johnston’s work and learned that Johnston had just left the office on an errand. Panic set in.

“I was panicking on the inside, but trying play it cool on the outside. At that point, I did pretty much everything they asked me to because I was fearful that she was in fact in their custody.”

Panic led Wood to a local drug store to withdraw $2,500 in $500 green dot cards. But fortunately, as she pulled into another store to get more, her phone rang and on the other end was her sister.

“And said she had no idea what was going on, it was a very weird story that happened to her this morning and when I heard her voice and realized it was fake," Wood said.

"It was such an amazing relief because I realized she was alive." Wood and Johnston were relaxed during to the interview, "I don’t really think it’s sunk in, to be honest with you."

The sisters want you to know this type of scam can happen to anyone at anytime.

“I just want everybody else to know that this is out there and this can happen to normal people in little towns and I just don’t want it to happen to anyone else again,” Wood said.

Kingsland Police don’t know who made these calls, but believe it’s likely outside of the United States.

Police remind you never to send money to anyone that you don't initiate contact first, trust your instincts and if something seems suspicious, always double check the information with local law enforcement.

