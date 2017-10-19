Single shot fired at crowd at Gainesville bus stop close to where Richard Spencer's speech was held

The Gainesville Police Department is investigating after someone fired a single shot at a crowd of people at a bus stop Thursday.

The shooting happened near SW 34th Street and SW Archer Road before 5:30 p.m. about a mile away from the Phillips Center where white supremacist Richard Spencer spoke earlier Thursday.

Police say a confrontation between two groups happened near the CVS, where one group was on foot and the other was in a vehicle, possibly a silver Jeep.

Shortly after, the group on foot walked to the bus stop while someone from the Jeep pulled out a gun and shot at them, police said.

Nobody was injured or struck, police said. At this time, police can't confirm if the shooting is connected to Spencer's speech or the protesters.

This was the first incident Gainesville police responded to Thursday.

