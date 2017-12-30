SILVER ALERT: Police looking for 90-year-old man from Elkton

The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office is actively seeking the whereabouts of a 90-year-old male, identified as Joseph W Furman.

Furman was last seen at his residence in Elkton, Florida before leaving in a gray Honda 2-door passenger car bearing Florida tag 279KEB.

He has been diagnosed with a deteriorating mental capacity and has not driven a car for several years.

Furman is 5 feet 9 inches tall and was last seen wearing jeans, a gray sweatshirt with a scarf.

Anyone with information regarding Mr. Furman’s whereabouts is asked to contact their nearest law enforcement agency.

