SILVER ALERT: Police looking for 90-year-old man from Elkton

Police in St. Johns County are looking for this man, who was last seen at his home in Elkton.

December 30, 2017

The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office is actively seeking the whereabouts of a 90-year-old male, identified as Joseph W Furman. 

Furman was last seen at his residence in Elkton, Florida before leaving in a gray Honda 2-door passenger car bearing Florida tag 279KEB.

He has been diagnosed with a deteriorating mental capacity and has not driven a car for several years.

Furman is 5 feet 9 inches tall and was last seen wearing jeans, a gray sweatshirt with a scarf.

Anyone with information regarding Mr. Furman’s whereabouts is asked to contact their nearest law enforcement agency.

