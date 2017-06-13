Should Megyn Kelly's interview with Alex Jones be aired?

Megyn Kelly and her new network NBC are facing some harsh criticism after videos of her upcoming interview with InfoWars founder Alex Jones surfaced on the internet.

Jones has supported conspiracy theories, most notably stating that the 2012 shootings at Sandy Hook were faked.



Advertisers like JP Morgan have pulled their ads from Kelly's Sunday night show and the Sandy Hook Promise Foundation has announced that Kelly would not be hosting their upcoming event.



The question many have been asking: Should NBC pull the upcoming interview?

Actually, in our sit-down @RealAlexJones describes self as a libertarian who "likes what republicans stand for" but has issues w/them 2. https://t.co/TWa6iDaiyi — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) June 12, 2017

Controversial InfoWars radio host Jones is known for his boisterous rants and conspiracy theories on everything from the Oklahoma City bombing to the September 11th attacks.

While Kelly's interview with Jones is set to air on NBC Sunday night, the backlash has been big, especially for family members of Sandy Hook victims.



Cristina Hassinger is the daughter of the principal murdered during the Sandy Hook shootings. She condemns the upcoming interview and wrote the following on Twitter: "This piece of actual garbage encourages people to call my mom's death a hoax and harass other Sandy Hook families. Shame on you Megyn Kelly."



This piece of actual garbage encourages people to call my mom's death a hoax and harass other Sandy Hook families. Shame on you @megynkelly. https://t.co/uGmhqQAEeR — cristina hassinger (@chass63) June 12, 2017

Kristin Lemkau is the Chief Marketing Officer for JP Morgan Chase, the company that announced they're pulling ads from Kelly's show. She wrote that she's repulsed that Kelly would give Jones any bit of airtime.



"In the context of journalism, it's your job, you're seeking the truth, and in order to do that you need to have a variety of opinions at play," said David Deely, Assistant Professor of Communication at the University of North Florida.

In order for the truth to prevail, you cannot limit who can and cannot be interviewed, Deely said.



"I think that we all lose if interviews don't make it for all of us to see because then we're just basing it on what other people think," he said.



Kelly has spoken out amidst the criticism. She writes on Twitter that her goal is to shine a light on an influential figure, to discuss the falsehoods Jones has promoted.

While Deely agrees we should be sensitive to the feelings of Sandy Hook victims, he said that shouldn't be the deciding factor in whether something airs on television.

Here is my statement regarding Sunday night’s interview: pic.twitter.com/iS2VfyLt6S — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) June 13, 2017

"It's concerning that so much is coming out before the fact, the outrage before ideas get shared," Deely said.

