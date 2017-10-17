Howard U campus cleared, nothing found

WTLV
2:16 PM. EDT October 17, 2017

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Metropolitan Police Department has given the all clear after a report of an active shooter in the vicinity of Howard University Tuesday afternoon. 

Police said nothing was found on campus. 

According to authorities, officers swept the campus after Howard University received an anonymous tip of a potential shooter at the school.  

 

