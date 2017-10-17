Howard U campus cleared, nothing found

(Photo: Warfield, Marcel)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Metropolitan Police Department has given the all clear after a report of an active shooter in the vicinity of Howard University Tuesday afternoon.

Police said nothing was found on campus.

We're on the scene @HowardU for the report of an active shooter. So far nothing confirmed. Take precautions if in the area. — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) October 17, 2017

According to authorities, officers swept the campus after Howard University received an anonymous tip of a potential shooter at the school.

This afternoon, we were anonymously notified of a potential shooter on campus. We took the call seriously and police are investigating. — Howard University (@HowardU) October 17, 2017

