Student killed in shooting at Freeman High School; Suspect in custody

ROCKFORD -- A suspect is in custody following a shooting at Freeman High School on Wednesday morning.

Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer said, "The threat from the shooter has been eliminated."

Schaeffer said one student was killed at the school.

Sacred Heart Hospital confirmed three children were transported in stable condition following the shooting.

The identity of the suspect has not been released.

Schaeffer said a report of a second shooter was not true.

Authorities said the shooting was first reported at 10:30 a.m. A lockdown was put in place at the school at 10:35 a.m.

Schaeffer said there was a large law enforcement response as police began searching the school campus.

Several school districts in the Inland Northwest also went into lockdown.

Spokane School District lifted its lockdown just before 11:30 a.m.

As of 12:15 p.m., Central Valley schools were still in a modified lockdown as a result of the incident.

Shortly after reports of the shooting, parents began rushing to the school.

Authorities said parents looking to reunite with Freeman High School students should report to bus barn above the school building.

Governor Jay Inslee called the shooting heartbreaking.

“This morning’s shooting at Freeman High School is heartbreaking. All Washingtonians are thinking of the victims and their families. We’re grateful for the service of school staff and first responders working to keep our students safe. The Washington State Patrol and all state agencies will do whatever we can to help provide support and comfort in the days and weeks to come,” Gov. Inslee said in a statement.

