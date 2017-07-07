Shocker: Florida State-Alabama sold out

(Photo: Joe Rondone/Democrat)

Florida State opens the 2017 season with Alabama in Atlanta at the new Mercedes-Benz Stadium on September 2nd.

If you're still looking for tickets, you're out of luck.

Despite being 57 days away, the game is already sold out.

“We knew this was going to be a special game, but I’m not sure we fully expected it to reach historic levels like this,” Percy Vaughn, Peach Bowl, Inc. chairman said in a release.

The two teams are expected to both be ranked in the preseason Top-5, and it could be the first opener in college football history between teams ranked No. 1 and No. 2.

“We’re calling this game the GOAT, the Greatest Opener of All Time, because of the projected rankings, the dominance of these two programs and the fact that this is the toughest ticket I have seen in my 20 years in college football,” said Gary Stokan, CEO and president of Peach Bowl, Inc.

“To possibly have #1 against #2 in the first game of the season is a credit to the programs that Nick Saban and Jimbo Fisher have built and their willingness to play this game shows their desire to compete at the highest level.”

The two teams have played four times over the years with Alabama holding a 2-1-1 advantage. FSU won the last game in 2007 21-14 in Nick Saban's first year as Alabama's head coach and Jimbo Fisher's first year as the FSU offensive coordinator.

The game will be broadcast in primetime on ABC at 8 p.m.

