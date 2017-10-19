Sheriff: Pinellas man had explosives, weapons, aerial maps of schools

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- What started as a child pornography bust in Pinellas County turned into the discovery of guns, explosives and a chilling message.

Randall Drake, 24, was arrested Thursday after the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office executed a child porn search warrant.



But in Drake's bedroom, deputies found three homemade explosives, along with more explosive components, about a dozen different guns, a homemade silencer and about 2,300 rounds of ammo.

Investigators say they found maps and aerial images of two different schools, along with a handwritten note that said in part, "I will have bloody revenge."

The Sheriff's Office is still investigating.



Right now deputies do not believe Drake was part of any radical or hate groups and was acting alone.

