Sexual battery, false imprisonment suspect sought by JSO

Mugshot of Tony Torrel Ansley. Photo: JSO.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is on the hunt of a sexual battery suspect Wednesday.

The suspect, Tony Torrel Ansley, 28, has an active arrest warrant out against him for sexual battery and false imprisonment.

Police released his mugshot, describing him to be 6-feet-tall, 242 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes.

JSO didn't release any other information about Ansley at this time.

If you see him, call JSO at 904-630-0500 or call Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

