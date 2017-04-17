Sexual assault awareness month

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
April gives birth
-
Couple booted from United flight in Houston
-
Motorcyclist identified
-
Teen speaks out about Hanna Park shark bite
-
Durkeeville gun shots
-
Search continues for Facebook video murder suspect
-
5-year-old killed in freak accident at Sun Dial restaurant
-
Trans Survivor
-
1 dead in crash along St. Johns Bluff Road
-
Facebook Live Video of homicide allegedly committed by Steve Stephens
More Stories
-
Dry and warm weather pattern put on cruise control this weekJan 27, 2016, 5:58 a.m.
-
Police searching for missing teen who needs medicationsApr 17, 2017, 7:23 a.m.
-
Calls up 30% to Rape-Crisis Hotline in JaxApr 17, 2017, 8:29 a.m.