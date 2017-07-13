Sex offender arrested for taking photo under a girl's skirt

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- A registered sex offender has been arrested after he took a photo under a girl's skirt in a public library.

William Thomas, 28, was seen by the victim's brother, who told their mom. It happened on Tuesday at the Pablo Creek Library located on Beach Boulevard.

The brother of the victim witnessed Thomas squatting behind his sister with a black cell phone in his hand, and he saw Thomas put the cell phone under her skirt.

Thomas has a prior conviction for lewd/lascivious conduct on a small child and is a registered sexual offender in Duval County.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said that there may be additional victims and if anyone knows anything, they should contact JSO at 904-630-0500.

