Two killed in accident at TECO Big Bend plant

Officials say two people have died in an industrial accident at the TECO Big Bend Power Plant in south Hillsborough County.

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue received a call about a possible explosion about 4:20 p.m. They said two people died at the plant, and four others were sent to hospitals with life-threatening injuries.

The accident happened during routine maintenance on a slag tank, TECO said. Slag is a byproduct of producing power from coal.

TECO officials said the accident happened in Unit 2 at the Big Bend plant. There are four units at the plant.

All other workers were accounted for, officials said.

Officials said there is no threat to the community.

Breaking: #HCFR is currently working a major incident at the TECO plant in Apollo Beach with multiple patients; PIO en route — Hillsborough County (@HillsFireRescue) June 29, 2017

