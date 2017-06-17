Survey: 7% of Americans believe chocolate milk comes from brown cows

(Thinkstock) (Photo: jeehyun)

A word of warning -- this next story will have you saying "seriously?"



Where does chocolate milk come from? Well it depends who you ask. It turns out that 48 percent of American adults just don't know. But here's where it gets interesting. Seven percent said they think chocolate milk comes from brown cows.



Those are the results from a survey by the Innovation Center for US Dairy. They asked 1,000 adults and this is what they found.

By the way, chocolate milk is regular cow milk with some flavoring and sweeteners.



