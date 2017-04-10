Semi truck stolen from local business

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- A semi truck has been stolen from Miranda Contracting over the weekend.

Miranda Contracting, located at 8442 W. Beaver St., was broken into according to police. The business owner, Josh Garrison stated that this employees put the truck in the fenced area of the business on Friday and when they came back, the chain had been cut and the gate was open.

The truck was a red Peterbilt, single day cab style, with "Miranda Contracting" and the "US DOT 1464355" in white lettering on the doors.

Garrison does have security cameras at his business, but states that between 2:30 a.m. and 3:30 a.m. the images were scrambled, as if done on purpose by the suspect.

If you see this truck, please contact JSO at 904-630-0500

