Semi truck crashes into Lake City overpass

A semi truck crashed into an overpass in Lake City at around 1:40 p.m. according to the Lake City Police Department.

Southbound traffic on Main Blvd. is shut down and there is no estimated time on when it will reopen. The Florida Highway Patrol is on scene and the Florida Department of Transportation will be inspecting the bridge for damage.

There are no injuries reported.

