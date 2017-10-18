Security ramps-up on University of Florida campus

GAINESVILLE, Fla. -- Enhanced security on the University of Florida campus is noticeable with barricades in place and multiple police agencies on patrol.

A walkway lined with removable fencing stands-out to those near the Philips Center: the location where white supremacist Richard Spencer is set to deliver a speech October 19.

Ribbons tied to light posts on campus indicate wind direction to police in the event tear gas is deployed. Alachua County remains under a state of emergency through the events on campus. Costs estimated at over $500,000 just for security.

Students walking around the evening before the speech said the heightened security is concerning.

"I was a little more worried I guess now that I see the people here than I was earlier," student Reynerio Sanchez said.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers attended a briefing at the edge of campus, while fraternity and sorority members unveiled hand-painted banners with "Love NOT Hate" scrawled out.

Student David Sanvidge said he has class October 19: "I will be just do my best to stay away from it and focus on what I need to be doing right now.

