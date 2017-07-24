WTLV
Second time car slams into Jacksonville business

Car slams into local boutique, second time this has happened

First Coast News , WTLV 12:14 PM. EDT July 24, 2017

A Business owner in Atlantic Beach is left cleaning-up again after a car crashed through its front door.

The accident happened Sunday night at AshleGryre off of Atlantic Boulevard.

First Coast News has tried reaching-out to the business, but have not heard back.

Here is the crazy part this isn't the first time this has happened. Back in 2014 a DUI suspect was driving an SUV at 75 miles an hour when he hit a bump and went airborne into the store front. 

