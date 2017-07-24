Second time car slams into Jacksonville business

A Business owner in Atlantic Beach is left cleaning-up again after a car crashed through its front door.

The accident happened Sunday night at AshleGryre off of Atlantic Boulevard.

First Coast News has tried reaching-out to the business, but have not heard back.

Here is the crazy part this isn't the first time this has happened. Back in 2014 a DUI suspect was driving an SUV at 75 miles an hour when he hit a bump and went airborne into the store front.

© 2017 WTLV-TV