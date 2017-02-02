SEC gymnastics championship coming to Jacksonville

(Photo: Florida Times-Union)

They have two hands that can swing them around the bars and two feet that can leap across a 4-inch-wide-balance-beam - they are gymnasts, and they’re coming to compete in Jacksonville March 18.

The Jacksonville Sports Council will be hosting for the first time in seven years the SEC Gymnastics Championship.

Lindsey Knox is a seven-year-old gymnast with big dreams. “I would love to go to the Olympics,” said Knox.

She’s been doing gymnastics since she was two. You better watch out Simone Biles, because Lindsey means serious business! But all gymnasts start somewhere.

Jacksonville’s own Olympic gold medalist Shannon Miller says she was about Lindsey’s age when it all started.

“It was a gym a lot like this, and I got to jump in a pit and do summer salts and you know what’s not to love about that and for me it was just form then on that’s all I ever wanted to be was a gymnast,” said Miller.

At the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta, Miller won gold, and with seven medals she became the most decorated gymnast in U.S history. She says it was a dream come true. A dream that might become a reality for some of the girls.

Fifteen-year-old Ella Burgess says she loves competing. “First it’s like nerve racking but then once you do it it’s over with and its fun.”

One of her dreams is to one day compete at the SEC Gymnastics Championship. The sports council announced it's hosting the event in the River City next month.

Tickets are already on sale at jaxsports.com.

“They will totally inspire you to really come in the gym and work hard each and every day and know that there is that great way that you can expand your gymnastics and really follow your dreams along with your education,” said Miller.

Although it isn’t always easy, these girls say it’s totally worth it. And they’ve got a great life lesson to share. “Sometimes it hurts but I get straight back up,” said Lindsey.

(© 2017 WTLV)