Search for elderly Starke resident ensues

BRADFORD COUNTY -- The Starke Police Department continues to search for a missing elderly man, who was last seen at approximately 8:30 a.m. Friday morning.

Patrol officers and investigative units responded to the missing persons report on Friday morning at the home of Earl Becker on West Lafayette Street in Starke, Fla.

Becker was possibly last spotted at the Kangaroo Express in Starke at the intersection of US Highway 301 and State Road 16 at approximately 7:30 p.m. Friday evening.

Becker was last seen wearing a multi-colored plaid short sleeved shirt, blue jeans, black slippers and possibly a baseball cap that had "Jesus" printed on the front.

Becker has various medical issues and it is imperative that he be found in a timely manor, according to the Starke Police Department. It is believed that Becker is traveling on foot.

The Starke Police Department has asked for the public's help in locating Becker. If you see him, you can call dispatch at 904-966-6161.

