WTLV
Close

School bus crash in Brooklyn area near Downtown

School bus involved in crash in Brooklyn area

First Coast News , WTLV 5:12 PM. EDT May 15, 2017

According to officials, the bus crash occurred in the 200 block of Park St. behind the Fresh Market in the Brooklyn area of Jacksonville.

It involved a school bus and an SUV, one rescue unit is on scene.

This is an ongoing story, stay with First Coast News for updates. We are unsure of how many people were involved in the accident or whether or not there are any injuries at this time.

© 2017 WTLV-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories