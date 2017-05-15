School bus crash in Brooklyn area near Downtown

According to officials, the bus crash occurred in the 200 block of Park St. behind the Fresh Market in the Brooklyn area of Jacksonville.
It involved a school bus and an SUV, one rescue unit is on scene.
This is an ongoing story, stay with First Coast News for updates. We are unsure of how many people were involved in the accident or whether or not there are any injuries at this time.
© 2017 WTLV-TV
