Savannah restaurant Treylor Park plans Jacksonville-area location

Treylor Park, the Savannah-based restaurant that offers unique menu items such as PB&J Chicken Wings and Chicken and Pancake Tacos, is opening a location in Nocatee this spring.

Owner Trey Wilder, who opened Treylor Park in October 2104 and Hitch in July 2016, said after 10 years of working at food and beverage establishments in New York City, he wanted to open a restaurant that was focused on quality and customer service.

“In New York, people were doing too much and were getting pulled away from customer service,” he said. “I wanted to simplify our concept and offer menu items that I grew up with.”

Treylor Park’s menu has a spin on classics such as a sloppy joes and potpie, as well as Southern-inspired fare such as the Chicken Biscuit, fried chicken on a buttermilk biscuit topped with sausage gravy and fried collard greens.

Read the story in its original form on the Florida Times-Union.

Florida Times-Union