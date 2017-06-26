San Jose bank robbery suspect sought

WTLV
First Coast News, WTLV 7:37 PM. EDT June 26, 2017

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is asking for your help locating the suspect of a bank robbery that happened Monday.

JSO said the suspect, seen in the photos, robbed the Suntrust Bank located at 11567 San Jose Boulevard around 10:34 a.m.

JSO said the suspect fled in a blue crossover-style vehicle.

If you can identify the suspect and/or know his whereabouts, call JSO at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

