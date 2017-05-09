Sailor from Jacksonville disappears at Yosemite National Park

The search continues for a man who’s been missing in the Yosemite Valley since he was last seen May 3. (Photo: National Park Service)

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (WVEC) -- Search teams continue to look for a sailor from Jacksonville, Fla. who disappeared while hiking in Yosemite National Park.

Hospitalman Alexander Joseph Sevier, 24, is stationed at Naval Medical Center Portsmouth.

Sevier arrived Yosemite Naitonal Park on May 1 and was staying the Housekeeping Camp.

Neighbors told National Park Rangers that Sevier would go out for hikes alone every day and return every night. Someone reported him missing on May 3 when he didn't come back from a hike.

Rangers' preliminary search found that Sevier had been hiking days later during the weekend of May 6 and 7.

Sevier was declared a missing person on May 7.

Representatives of the national park said that a ground search with four, two-member teams began on May 8. A California Highway Patrol helicopter helped search areas inaccessible by on foot.

Park rangers said the search would resume May 9 using ground teams which included search and rescue dogs.

Christina Johnson, Public Affairs Officer for Naval Medical Center Portsmouth provided 13News Now with this statement:

We ask that everyone in the Hampton Roads area keep HN Sevier in their thoughts and prayers to bring him home, safe and sound. Our thanks go out to Yosemite National Park for their efforts to find our Sailor.

Description of Sevier:

5'6" tall

128 lbs.

Black hair

Brown eyes

Sevier may have been wearing Aeropostale, Abercrombie, or Hollister clothing while he was hiking. Anyone who was on the trails in Yosemite National Park between May 3 and now, and who saw Sevier, can contact (888) 653-0009 with information.

