Russian troops find mass graves of people tortured, killed in Aleppo

Associated Press , WTLV 7:01 AM. EST December 26, 2016

The Russian Defense Ministry says its troops have found mass graves in Aleppo with bodies showing signs of torture and mutilation.

Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said in an emailed statement on Monday that the Russians found "found mass graves of several dozens of Syrians who suffered atrocious torture and massacre."

Konashenkov said some of the bodies have been mutilated and some had gunshot wounds.

The Russian Air Force has helped Syrian President Bashar Assad and its allies to capture Syria's largest city after weeks of a siege. Russian has since dispatched military police to the city.

Konashenkov also criticized the opposition rebels, who controlled eastern Aleppo before they were pushed out earlier this month, for laying multiple booby traps and mines across town, endangering the civilian population.


