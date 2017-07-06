Roswell officers rescue dogs from hot car

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Local remembers iconic 'Kiss of Life' photo 50 years later
-
Man trimming shrubs on trail finds dog buried alive
-
Lake City officer dragged by car following traffic stop
-
Amazon to hold 6 jobs fairs in Jacksonville
-
Man finds dog buried alive on Georgia trail
-
Florida license can be suspended if plate isn't returned
-
3 vehicle crash involved JSO patrol car
-
Explosion at Eglin AFB
-
Locals try to find a third solution for Confederate statue in Hemming Park
-
Swimming with sharks: How shark diving is a booming business in Florida
More Stories
-
Lake City officer dragged by vehicle following traffic stopJul. 6, 2017, 10:24 p.m.
-
Shark diving trips grow in popularity, boosts…Jul. 6, 2017, 9:27 p.m.
-
Locals look for another solution to the Confederate…Jul. 6, 2017, 11:53 p.m.