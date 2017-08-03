Rookie DC firefighter critically injured after being hit by fire truck

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - A rookie DC firefighter is in critical condition after a freak accident at the scene of a two-alarm fire in Northeast, D.C.

According to Craig Baker, Assistant Fire Chief for DC Fire and EMS, the accident occurred when multiple crews responded to a two-alarm row house fire in the 800 block of F St. around 11:30 p.m. That's when 28-year-old probationary firefighter Dane Smothers jumped off his fire truck to help in the fire attack, but was suddenly struck by a ladder truck.

Smothers was rushed to Medstar Washington Hospital Center with critical, life-threatening injuries to his upper body. He has undergone surgery, and is still listed in critical condition.

Asst. Chief Baker says Smothers has been on the job at Engine 3, located in the 400 block of New Jersey Ave., NW., for three months. Firefighting runs in his family, which includes his uncle who is assigned to Engine 8 on C St. SE.

The driver of Truck 7, the vehicle that struck smothers, is receiving counseling.

In a release from Muriel Bowser, the DC Mayor says "This incident reminds us all of the bravery and dedication of our first responders. We owe them a tremendous debt of gratitude. Our thoughts and prayers are with Firefighter Smothers, his family, and his fellow Fire & EMS colleagues. We will do all we can to assist them during this very difficult time."

