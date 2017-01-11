Road rage incident ends with guns drawn during attempt to save victim

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A road rage incident on the Westside ends with guns drawn, as tow truck employees try to save an elderly woman on Wednesday.

JSO arrested 30-year-old Joshua King in the incident.

"I guess you could say it was between life or death," said Duncan Hrachovina.



Eighteen-year-old Duncan Hrachovina and 28-year-old Aaron Penny, who were both inside their towing truck at the time, got into that life or death situation, after the two allegedly witnessed 30-year-old Joshua King aggressively tailgaiting an elderly woman along Chafee Road Sunday night.



Hrachovina said the driver, Penny, decided to help by putting their tow truck in front of both vehicles, allowing the woman to pass.

She did, but King allegedly retaliated, driving off the road and stopping in front of their truck.



"When he stopped in the middle of Chafee Road and reached behind his seat, something clicked in my head, and I knew what he was doing," said Hrachovina.



That's when police said King loaded a pistol, walked out of his car and pointed his weapon at the two from between 20 to 30 feet away.

Penny called police. Hrachovina said that's when he told Penny to pull out his concealed-carry firearm.



"Once he fired, we were going to start firing back, that's all it was going to take," said Hrachovina.



King did not fire, he eventually drove away.

Fifteen minutes later, King returned, again pointing his weapon at the drivers. King, once gain, left the scene.



King decides to drive by a third time. Police pursued him for a quarter mile... before arresting him.



Inside King's car, police said they discovered two pistols, marijuana and drug paraphernalia. King admitted to drinking and was also charged with DUI.



Hrachovina explained why the two tow truck employees get involved.



"I would rather that situation be put on me than an elderly lady with most likely no protection, and so I told Aaron to intervene, do what he has to do to get that guy away from her, and that's what Aaron did," said Hrachovina.

The two tow employees had a customer with them in their vehicle the entire time.



When King initially pulled his gun on the drivers, he had both his girlfriend and young son in the car.



King has been charge with assault with a deadly weapon, drug charges, DUI and child neglect.

