Retired First Responder gifts special boy with medical supply backpack

A local boy, who has captured hearts around the country for his viral video with Santa, just received an early Christmas present.

David, a super special kid from Putnam County asked Santa for just a few things when he met with the jolly man last week. One of the things on his list? A special backpack filled with medical supplies.

David actually told Santa, he would pay for the backpack himself, but a retired First Responder said no way.

The First Responder outfitted David up with a genuine first responder backpack filled with all sorts of medical supplies.

David's mom reports that he spent the next several hours organizing all of his gear!

