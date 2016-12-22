WTLV
Retired First Responder gifts special boy with medical supply backpack

First Coast News , WTLV 8:21 AM. EST December 22, 2016

A local boy, who has captured hearts around the country for his viral video with Santa, just received an early Christmas present. 

David, a super special kid from Putnam County asked Santa for just a few things when he met with the jolly man last week. One of the things on his list? A special backpack filled with medical supplies. 

David actually told Santa, he would pay for the backpack himself, but a retired First Responder said no way. 

The First Responder outfitted David up with a genuine first responder backpack filled with all sorts of medical supplies. 

David's mom reports that he spent the next several hours organizing all of his gear! 

