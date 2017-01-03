WTLV
Rescued Jacksonville manatee to be released into the wild!

Rescued manatee to be released today

Destiny Johnson, WTLV 12:53 PM. EST January 03, 2017

Remember our manatee, Venetia? Well she is being released into the wild!

Venetia, as she was named by some kids who had gathered in the Ortega area of Jacksonville in November to watch her rescue, has made a full recovery! The manatee, if you recall, was rescued from a storm drain while thousands watched online and many gathered in the streets hopeful for her safe retrieval.

Eyes watched as workers dug a hole, cut into a storm drain pipe, and squeezed her threw the pipes until she was safe on a stretcher and transported.

She was taken to Sea World to recover from some minor scrapes and bruises. Venetia has since made a complete recovery and will be headed back out to the wild! She will be free to swim and hopefully not sneak into any narrow storm drains!

We're so happy for you Venetia!

 

 

 

 


