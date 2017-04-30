Reports: Two Brunswick HS basketball players arrested, face sexual molestation charges
Kymani Dunham, 18, and Christopher Reed, 19, are being held in the Glynn County Detention Center on no bond. In 2016 Dunham signed a letter of intent to play basketball for the College of Charleston.
WTLV 11:11 PM. EDT April 30, 2017
