Reports: Tampa Bay-area couple among 12 people killed in Costa Rica plane crash

The tail of the burned fuselage of a small plane that crashed is seen in Guanacaste, Corozalito, Costa Rica on December 31, 2017. (Photo: EZEQUIEL BECERRA/AFP/Getty Images)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- A Belleair couple are believed to be among a dozen people killed when a plane crashed Sunday in Costa Rica.

Leslie Levin Weiss, 50, and 52-year-old Mitchell Weiss were on the single-propeller Cessna 208 aircraft, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer sourcing government outlets. Public records show they relocated to Belleair, Florida, in 2005 from the Philadelphia area.

Both were licensed physicians; Mitchell Weiss a radiologist.

Hannah Mae Weiss, 19, and Ari Moses Weiss, 16, also are listed among the dead but it is not yet confirmed whether they are the couple's children. Hannah Weiss shares a Florida address with the couple.

A Costa Rican news outlet reported on the passenger list.

Video released by the government of Costa Rica shows the wreckage after the plane crashed. Note: it might be disturbing to watch.

The plane was carrying 10 U.S. citizens and two local crewmembers when it crashed, killing everyone aboard.

At a news conference, Enio Cubillo, director of Costa Rica Civil Aviation, told the Associated Press that the Nature Air charter flight took off just after noon Sunday from Punta Islita and left for the capital of San Jose.

Cubillo said the cause was under investigation

