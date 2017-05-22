Police: Number of fatalities confirmed during an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England

ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 16: Ariana Grande performs onstage during Power 96.1's Jingle Ball 2016 at Philips Arena on December 16, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Catrina Maxwell/Getty Images for iHeart) (Photo: Catrina Maxwell, 2016 Getty Images)

At least one explosion at a concert given by singer Ariana Grande sent terrified fans running for the exits Monday in Manchester in the United Kingdom, according to Variety and various other media organizations.

Grande herself appears to be uninjured. It's unclear if concert-goers or staff at the event were injured.

Greater Manchester Police said via Twitter that they were responding to the scene of a "serious incident" at Manchester Arena and asked members of the public to avoid the area.

Twitter was abuzz with video of panicked fans running out of the Manchester Arena and reports of injured concert goers, but none of that was confirmed.

A Grande label rep told Variety that there were two loud bangs at the concert venue.

Emergency services were rushing to the scene, according to the Mirror.

At least 10 police cars and five ambulances were seen rushing to the scene, the Mirror reported.

Police statement on incident at Manchester Arena pic.twitter.com/gaKASukx9a — G M Police (@gmpolice) May 22, 2017

